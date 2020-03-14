Chandra Crowned U-21 Champion at Oman Open, Thakkar Settles for Silver

Muscat, Mar 14 (PTI) Young rising Indian paddler Jeet Chandra stunned world no. 2 Manav Thakkar in straight sets to clinch the U-21 men's singles title at the Oman Open here on Saturday.

The world no. 18 Chandra outclassed compatriot Thakkar 11-6, 11-7, 13-11 in the all Indian final that lasted just 24 minutes.

After losing the first two sets without much fight, Thakkar tried to make a comeback with a good display. However, a determined Chandra wrapped up the final set and match to clinch the gold.

The U-21 men's singles competition saw dominance of Indian paddlers as Thakkar, Chandra, Manush Shah and Suravajjula Snehit made their way into the last-4 stage to make it all an all Indian semi-finals.

Earlier, seasoned campaigner Achanta Sharath Kamal recovered well from the first set setback to register a 5-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-5, 11-7 win over Belarusian Aliaksandr Khanin in the senior men's singles pre-quarterfinals match.

Another Indian paddler Harmeet Desai also made his way into the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 7-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8 win against Egypt's Omar Assar in a thrilling encounter which lasted for one hour and four minutes.

Meanwhile, three Indian pairs also secured entry in the doubles semi-finals. While the duo of Sharath and Desai thrashed Oman's Muhannad Al Balushi and Asad Alraisi 11-4, 11-3, 11-7, Manush Shah partnered with Thakkar to outshine Aliaxandr Khanin and Pavel Platonov of Belarus 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the last eight encounter.

Diya Chitale and Archana Kamath also secured semi-finals berth in the women's doubles category. PTI

