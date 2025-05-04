Beijing, May 4: Three people drowned and 14 others were missing after two tourist boats capsized on a river in Guizhou Province on Sunday, official media reported.

The tourist boats capsized on a river in Qianxi City, leaving three people dead and 14 others missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China Boat Collision: Boats Collide on Yuanshui River in Hunan Province, Killing at Least 11 People.

As many as 60 people have been hospitalised for treatment, the report said. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to search those falling into water and treat the injured.