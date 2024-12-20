Amid rumours and speculation surrounding his relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has confirmed that he and the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star are still together. 'Holy Sh**, That Was a YouTube Moment': Chris Martin Falls Off Stage, Gets Up and Jokes About It At Coldplay Australia Tour 2024 (Watch Video).

According to E! News, in a recent interview, Chris made it clear that their bond remains strong, despite efforts to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

The couple, who have been in a private relationship since meeting in 2017, has faced ongoing breakup rumours in recent months.

In his conversation, the 47-year-old singer emphasized the significance of romantic love in his life, while underscoring his desire to maintain privacy.

"It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything," he explained, adding, "even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I'm not denying its power," as per E! News.

Chris, who shares two children--20-year-old Apple Martin and 18-year-old Moses Martin--with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, spoke fondly of Dakota.

He referred to her as one of his best friends, alongside his children, and mentioned that the two had recently enjoyed listening to Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour together.

Despite years of keeping their relationship low-key, Chris and Dakota have been surrounded by rumours regarding their engagement and breakup.

As per E! News, multiple reports in March suggested that the couple had been engaged for some time, though neither confirmed the claims at the time.

In August, rumours circulated that they had parted ways, but a representative quickly shot down those reports, assuring fans that the couple remained "happily together."

Dakota herself was spotted in Malibu shortly after the breakup rumours began, wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger--one she had been seen wearing since 2020, fueling speculation of an engagement.

Still, both Chris and Dakota have made it clear that they prefer to maintain a sense of privacy in their relationship.

In past interviews, Dakota has shared her thoughts on relationships and why she and Chris keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Reflecting on her childhood experience as the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota explained in a 2022 interview that her family dynamic shaped her perspective on love and relationships.

"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," she said, adding, "We were all cool. Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life. It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other's backs," as per E! News.