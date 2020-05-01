Classification of Zones for COVID-19

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The government has carried out classification of district across states and union territories into Red, Orange and Green zones.

The rules for classification are:

Green Zone: Districts with zero confirmed cases till date or districts with no confirmed cases in the last 21 days.

Red Zone: Districts under this zone, popularly known as 'Hot Spots' will be based on number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases and extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Orange Zone: District falling neither under Green or Red zones fall under this category.

The states have been permitted to consider inclusion of additional districts under Red Zone or Orange Zone depending on the extent of special of COVID-19 infection.

However, states and union territories may not lower the classification or any district which has been included in the Red Zone by the Union Health Ministry," the order said.

