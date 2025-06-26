Shimla June 26: At least five people have lost their lives and several remain missing following a cloudburst that triggered flash floods and widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed on Thursday. The heavy rainfall and flash floods over the past 24 hours wreaked havoc across Kullu and Kangra districts, damaging homes, roads, and power infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sukhu confirmed five deaths and five missing."So far, we have confirmation of five people who have died due to the rains and flash floods. Three persons are reported missing in the Kullu district. Rescue operations are ongoing," he said. He added that significant damage occurred in the Dharamshala region of Kangra and in parts of the Himalayan belt, due to cloudburst. Cloudburst Hits Sainj Valley in Himachal, 4 Houses Washed Away; at Least 3 Feared Missing.

"The damage is concentrated in areas where our Himalayas rise steeply. After the cloudburst, three people were confirmed dead, and five are missing. One person was earlier believed to be missing but was later found safe. He had moved into the forest near the roadside," the Chief Minister said. He noted that 15 houses have been damaged, and the region's road network has suffered severe destruction, especially in village areas.

"Roads have been badly damaged, particularly rural roads. Nearly 15 houses have collapsed due to heavy rainfall," Himachal CM added. The Chief Minister said that power infrastructure in Kangra has also been hit, with missing persons reportedly employees of a power project. "There has been heavy damage to a power project in Kangra. The people who are missing were working at this power project," he said. CM Sukhu said that the state is on alert, and tourists are advised to exercise caution near rivers.

Reassuring tourists, Sukhu said there is no danger in visiting the state, but urged people to remain cautious. "We have issued directions to remain vigilant given the cloudbursts. Tourists are welcome to enjoy the monsoon season. There is no threat. But people must avoid going near rivers and streams," he added. He also said that the state government has issued historic response directives in light of the repeated incidents of cloudburst. "Our government has directed all departments to act swiftly and historically. People should stay away from riverbanks," he said. What Is a Cloudburst? How Does It Occur? All You Need To Know About the Sudden Copious Rainfall.

CM Sukhu further informed that he would be holding another high-level review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police on Wednesday evening to assess preparedness and ongoing response. "We are on high alert. The kind of warnings issued demand that we stay fully prepared. We are treating this with utmost seriousness," he stated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a rain alert in the region for the coming days, and state authorities remain on standby for further eventuality.

