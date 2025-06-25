Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): A cloudburst struck near Jeeva Nalla in the Sainj sub-tehsil of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, triggering sudden flooding in the region and sweeping away four houses.

According to a revised situation report issued by the HP State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Shimla, at 5:10 PM, two to three people are feared missing after being swept into the Jeeva Nallah.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:41 PM on June 25, downstream of Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah, located in the Sainj Valley. The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kullu, confirmed the event and reported a potential sharp rise in the water level of the Sainj River due to increased inflow caused by the cloudburst.

"DEOC Kullu has reported a cloudburst near Majhan Nallah (approx. 1 km downstream of Jiwa Trench Weir, Sainj Valley, District Kullu). Due to a cloud burst, the inflow in the Sainj River is expected to increase considerably. This may lead to a significant rise in Sainj River's water level," the official report from SEOC stated.

While no deaths or injuries have been confirmed so far, the State Emergency Operation Centre has flagged that 2-3 individuals are currently unaccounted for, and efforts are underway to locate them. No cattle loss, road blockages, or damage to shops or schools have been reported. No vehicles are stranded, and there is no indication of damage to cowsheds either.

"As per the latest update from DEOC Kullu, four houses have been washed away, and 2-3 individuals are reported to have been swept into the nearby Jeeva Nallah," the report further stated.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of the Himachal Pradesh Government has taken note of the incident. While no additional support has been requested from the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) at this stage, district officials have been alerted and mobilization of emergency response is ongoing.

"DEOC has informed about this incident to the District Administration," the SEOC report added.

State authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Locals have been advised to stay away from riverbanks and vulnerable slopes as rainfall continues in parts of Kullu district.

Further updates are awaited as rescue teams continue to assess the damage and search for the missing individuals. (ANI)

