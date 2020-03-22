Combating Coronavirus: 16 Services Declared as Essential in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Simrandeep Singh on Sunday issued an order declaring 16 services as Essential services within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.According to the order, the Essential Services will include -- supply of Groceries (wholesalers and retailers), supply of fresh fruits and vegetables (mandies and retailers), dispensing of Petrol/Diesel at Pumps, milk shops and dairies and related products, supply of cattle feed and fodder, medicines and other pharmaceuticals (retailers, wholesalers and manufacturing), banks and ATMs, supply of LPG (domestic and commercial), Health services ( including movement of staff thereof), manufacturing of health and medical equipment, telecom operators and their designated agencies, newspapers, post offices, loading and unloading of wheat and rice at FCI and state food depots, transportation of essential commodities through National and State Highways (Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Milk, Vegetables, Fruits, groceries, FCI supplies etc.) and Provision of Electricity, Water Supply and Municipal and Sanitary Services (including movement of staff thereof). (ANI)

