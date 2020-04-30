Combating COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Further Improves to 25.19 Pc

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Six hundred and thirty COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 25.19 per cent in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Thursday."The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 25.19 per cent, which was 13.06 per cent 14 days ago. The fatality rate is 3.2 per cent. The comorbidity was found 78 per cent of COVID-19 patients, who died," he said.The recovery rate from the virus was 23.3 per cent on April 28."A progressive recovery rate has been observed," said the Joint Secretary, adding that for testing and treatment protocol, "we have to use RT-PCR test only."A total of 1,718 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 in the country, said the government on Thursday.The total cases are inclusive of 23,651 active cases and 8,324 cured/discharged/migrated ones. "A total of 1,718 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050." A total of 630 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

