Combating COVID-19: MoHRD Bats for Massive Use of 'ArodyaSetu' App

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MoHRD) has written to UGC, AICTE, NCTE, NIOS, NCERT and KVS, requesting them to promote the use of ArogyaSetu and help citizens assess their risk of getting infected with the coronavirus. The app also provides notifications if one comes in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient."AarogyaSetu app has been developed by the Government of India in the public-private partnership to fight against the COVID-19. The app will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection," said Amit Khare, Secretary, MoHRD."It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence. This app will be helpful to students, faculty/teachers and their family members," added Khare.The ArogyaSetu app can be downloaded using these links: iOS: itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/id505825357 and Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nic.goi.arogyasetuIt has also been informed that the Ministry of AYUSH has developed a protocol for immunity boosting measures for self-care, which will be beneficial for students, faculty members, teachers and their family members.It has also been suggested in the letter, written on Friday, that as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video address on April 3, students may light a candle, diya or torch on their mobile for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to realise the power of light and to highlight the objective for which we all are fighting the virus together. (ANI)

