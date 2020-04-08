Combatting COVID-19: Hockey India Contributes Rs 21 Lakh to Odisha CM's Relief Fund

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 21 Lakh towards the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the battle against the virus. "The State of Odisha has always been a huge supporter of Hockey, and given the current crisis that we are all facing, everyone at Hockey India hopes that this contribution of Rs. 21.00 Lakhs can make a difference in the fight against COVID 19 pandemic," said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India in an official statement.On April 4, the apex body decided to grow their contribution to a total of Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 Lakh towards PM-CARES Fund."Hockey India has always received huge support and motivation from the people of Odisha, and I am proud that the Hockey India Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total amount of Rs. 21.00 Lakhs, to the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund," said Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General, Hockey India.Earlier in the day, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation sealed the Satya Nagar area of the city and declared it as containment zone, after a man was found positive for the deadly virus.The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 42, according to Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I&PR Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)