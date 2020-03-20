CONMEBOL Requests FIFA to Postpone 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Luque [Paraguay], Mar 20 (ANI): The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Friday asked FIFA to postpone the World Cup 2022 qualifiers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic."Request FIFA to postpone the South American qualifying rounds for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to September 2020," the CONMEBOL statement read.The 22nd edition of the World Cup is scheduled to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.Earlier, the CONMEBOL had postponed the Copa America.Many sporting events across the world have been affected by the Covid-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments and competitions have either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

