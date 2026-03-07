Mumbai, March 7: Two New York City police officers have been suspended without pay after an investigation into an alleged s*xual encounter inside a Bronx precinct locker room while on duty. The disciplinary action against Officers Erick Xoyatlacebada, 29, and Yuleni Campos-Saavedra, 29, followed the discovery of a video recording of the incident. Law enforcement sources indicate that both officers, who are assigned to the 46th Precinct, now face potential termination.

The investigation began after a recording of the encounter was brought to the attention of supervisors at the 46th Precinct station house. According to police sources, the video was discovered by the father of Campos-Saavedra's child, who then presented the footage to precinct leadership. Brandon Roberts Rape Case: Misty Roberts Brother Was Also Accused of Raping Teenage Girl and Young Woman, Awarded 32 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty.

It remains unclear how the individual gained access to the recording. As per sources, one of the officers recorded the video. Following the report, the NYPD internal affairs bureau moved to suspend both officers effective February 24. Payroll records highlight the significant financial stakes involved for the two officers. In 2025, Xoyatlacebada, who joined the force in 2019, earned USD 142,000. Campos-Saavedra, a more recent addition to the department since 2023, earned USD 80,500 last year.

In response to their suspension without pay, delegates from the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) reportedly circulated an unofficial email to colleagues seeking financial donations for the pair. The email characterised the situation as a "huge financial burden" for the officers, noting that the job served as their primary livelihood and that they have dependents who rely on their income.

Critique of Professional Misconduct

The incident has drawn sharp criticism regarding the use of public resources and officer safety. Eric Sanders, a retired police officer and civil rights attorney, characterised the encounter as "official misconduct" and a "theft of public services". "Every minute spent engaged in unauthorized activity is a minute where a 911 call goes unanswered or a fellow officer is left without backup," Sanders wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). He argued that unless the department moves for immediate termination, it risks undermining public trust and suggesting that the "public clock" is for personal use. US Shocker: Lowell High School Math Teacher Under Investigation for Using ‘Financial Cost of Dating Overweight Girls’ in Quiz.

The NYPD has not yet issued a final determination regarding the employment status of Xoyatlacebada and Campos-Saavedra. While they are currently suspended without pay, they are expected to face departmental trials where the evidence - including the video recording - will be reviewed. Law enforcement insiders suggest that given the nature of the on-duty violation inside a police facility, dismissal from the force is a highly probable outcome.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

