Mumbai, March 8: A woman remains in critical condition after being mauled by seven dogs outside a residence in Florida's Dade City on Friday morning, March 6. The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital by Pasco County Fire Rescue around 11 AM after neighbours witnessed the animals pull her to the ground in a violent encounter. According to witness accounts and local authorities, the attack occurred when the woman approached the home of Edward Hayes, a s*x offender, to speak with him.

Lourdes Estrada, a neighbour who witnessed the incident and called 911, described a chaotic scene. She reported that the dogs rushed out of the home and immediately trampled the woman, who was face down as the animals attacked. Dog Attack in Georgia: Woman Mauled to Death by Several Dogs in US, Canines Found ‘Covered in Blood’.

"It was terrifying. I was shocked and freaked out," Estrada told local reporters. She noted that Hayes attempted to intervene and pull the dogs off the woman, but the pack proved difficult to restrain. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all seven dogs involved in the incident were taken into custody by Pasco County Animal Services. As of Sunday, the animals remain in quarantine.

Authorities have not yet released the specific breeds of the dogs involved. Neighbours informed investigators that this was not an isolated incident. Several residents claimed they had previously contacted law enforcement regarding concerns about the behaviour of dogs at the Hayes property. Records indicate that the home's resident, Edward Hayes, is a registered s*x offender. Dog Attack in Alabama: 9-Year-Old Student, Teacher Hospitalised After 2 Dogs Attacked Them Outside New Orleans School in US.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement registry, Hayes was convicted in 2000 of lewd or lascivious exhibition involving a victim under the age of 16. The residence is located approximately 2.1 miles from Pasco Middle School. While Hayes' status is a matter of public record, authorities have not indicated that his background is related to the circumstances of the dog attack.

