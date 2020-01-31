Copies of Economic Survey Reach Parliament

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session, copies of Economic Survey 2019-20 reached the Parliament complex on Friday morning. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present it later today. Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on Saturday.The Budget Session will commence with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3. (ANI)

