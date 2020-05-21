Coronavirus Count in Goa Goes Up by Two

Panaji, May 21 (PTI) With a couple who arrived in Goa by train testing positive on Thursday, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state went up to 45.

The total number of cases found in the state thus reached 52, said health secretary Nila Mohanan.

"A couple who had got down in Goa by a transit train have tested positive for COVID-19 infection," she said.

All active coronavirus patients in the coastal state are being treated at a specially designated COVID-19 hospital in Margao town.

Seven coronavirus patients have recovered in the state so far. After their recovery and discharge, Goa had been declared a Green Zone on May 1.

Mohanan said that all these seven persons were "doing well".

Another person, who was among 400-odd seafarers who returned to Goa by a chartered flight from Italy on Wednesday has tested negative for virus in the confirmatory test. Mohanan said that he had tested positive in "TrueNat test" (rapid test) earlier.

Thus, none of these 400-odd persons who were working on a ship and arrived by the chartered flight on Wednesday has been found to have contracted the virus.

All have been lodged in a quarantine facility, she added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 52; new cases: two; deaths: zero, discharged: seven, active cases: 45, people tested so far: 10,859.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)