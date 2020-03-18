Coronavirus: Over 1.85 Lakh Passengers Screened at Delhi Airport Till Date

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Over 1.86 lakh passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till date and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases in Delhi now stands at eight.

As many as 4,458 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

The chief secretary has reviewed the status of quarantine facilities through video conferencing with deputy commissioners, and intimated the procedures of the screening of passengers at the airport who have returned from the COVID-19-affected countries, the statement said.

"A field meeting with DGHS and nodal officer for quarantine is convened at the Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, with special secretary in the Union government to further discuss the decisions taken regarding screening and quarantine of passengers at airport. A total of 127 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)