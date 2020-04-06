Coronavirus Test to Be Conducted on Indore's Deceased Cop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Coronavirus test will be conducted on a deceased constable, who was posted at Indore's Pardesipura police station and died on Monday."A police constable died due to ill health at Pardesipura police station. He was suffering from various ailments for a long time. I have asked the doctors to conduct coronavirus test so that we could trace his contacts if he tested positive," Vivek Sharma, IG of the Indore Zone, told media persons here.The COVID-19 death toll rose to 13 in Indore today.As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 151 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the city. (ANI)

