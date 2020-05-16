COVID-19: After Navi Mumbai, Thane City Crosses 1000-mark

Thane, May 16 (PTI) Thane city on Saturday became the second area in Thane district after Navi Mumbai to cross the 1000-mark with the addition of 94 COVID-19 cases, said health officials said.

Thane district, overall, reached 3,432 cases after 293 people were detected with the virus, they added.

The number of cases under Thane Municipal Corporation limits is now 1,090, while the death count has gone up to 48 with six people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, said spokesperson Sandeep Malavi.

Navi Mumbai recorded 80 new cases, taking its count to 1,128, officials said.

"The number for KDMC is 459 after 35 new cases were detected on Saturday. In Thane rural, 28 people tested positive and there are now has 165 COVID-19 patients," an official said.

The count in neighbouring Palghar was 346 as on Saturday, he added.

