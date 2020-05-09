COVID-19 Cases Crosses 26,000 Mark in Pakistan, Death Toll Reaches 611

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged past 26,000 even as the provinces announced partial easing of lockdown measures.According to information available on Dawn, the total number of cases stood at 26,954 while the tally for coronavirus related fatalities stand at 611.According to a Dawn report, the governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Friday announced the partial easing of lockdown measures even as the number of infections in the country registered a "record daily increase".1,807 cases of Covid-19 was recorded from the three provinces of Punjab, Sindh and KP alone, and the national tally nearing 27,000.Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan too had announced the lifting of lockdown in phases from Saturday."We have decided to do this in phases because many people are facing a lot of difficulties and we cannot continue with it," he had said while speaking to the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee.Meanwhile, another coronavirus patient passed away at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) in Hyderabad, taking the total number of deaths reported in the city to seven.Dawn reported that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Mingora bench has been closed down with immediate effect on the recommendations of the district health officer. (ANI)

