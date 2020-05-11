COVID-19 Count in Nashik Touches 689, Malegaon Leads with 547

Nashik, May 11 (PTI) Eighteen people were detected with the novel coronavirus infection in Nashik on Monday while the reports of five people who died earlier also returned positive, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 689, and the death toll to 33, health officials said.

Malegaon leads the count in the district with 547 cases while Nashik city accounts for 39 and 82 are from thr talukas, they said.

"Among those who were detected with the infection today are a 5-year-old boy from Lasalgaon and a 10-day-old girl from Malegaon," said an official.

