COVID-19 Lockdown: 225 'Asthi Kalash' Kept at Bhopal Crematorium Await Immersion Ritual

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, around 225 "Asthi-Kalash" have been stacked at a crematorium here, as people are waiting for a long time to immerse the ashes of their departed loved ones into the Narmada and other rivers. The Manager of Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat told ANI that extra almirahs are required to keep the ashes of those who die of COVID-19."From the day the lockdown started till today, there are 225 'Asthi-Kalash' (ashes-urn) that are lying here. Last rites of 45 persons who died of coronavirus have been performed here. We had demanded two extra almirahs for keeping the ashes urn of those who die due to corona," the Manager, Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat told ANI."When the lockdown was not there, then the people used to pick up the urns from here by the end of the tenth or eleventh day from the death of the person. They immerse the ashes in Narmada, Gaya or Prayagraj," he added.The country is under nationwide coronavirus lockdown since March 25 and will continue till May 31 according to the government guidelines. (ANI)

