Napoli Suspends Sporting Activity Until Further Notice Amid COVID-19 Virus Scare

New Delhi, Mar 24: Italian football club Napoli on Tuesday announced that it has suspended sporting activity until further notice in the wake of coronavirus pandemic."SSC Napoli announces that sporting activity has been suspended until further notice. UEFA Postpones Champions League, Europa League Finals Amid Shutdown Due to Coronavirus.

The date when training will be resumed will be established in due course depending on the evolution of the Covid 19 emergency situation," the club said on Twitter. Earlier on March 21, Napoli said that its team will resume training from March 25."

SSC Napoli announces that the team will resume training at the Technical Center on Wednesday, March 25, with a morning session," the club had said in a statement.Several Serie A players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Three Juventus' players have contracted the disease, namely Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.Five Sampdoria players and three Fiorentina footballers have also tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

