COVID-19 : PM Modi to Interact with Chief Ministers on April 11

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold video conference with all Chief Ministers on April 11 amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held three-and-a-half hour long meeting via video conferencing with floor leaders of all major political parties in Parliament over the lockdown situation in the country.He praised the efforts of state governments working together with the Centre in fight against the pandemic. In the last meeting with Chief Ministers on April 2, the Prime Minister said that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy and asked them to brainstorm and send suggestions for it.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that COVID-19 positive cases have surged to 5,194 including 401 cured/discharged and 149 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)