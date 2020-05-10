COVID-19 Survey Team Member Killed in Road Accident

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) A 37-year-old municipal teacher, who was part of a COVID-19 survey team, was killed on Sunday after his motorcycle skidded off the road in suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai, police said.

The deceased Sajid Akthar Abdul Majid was working as a teacher with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and was a resident of Mumbra, an official said.

Since he was part of a COVID-19 survey team in Mumbai, Majid used to travel between Mumbra and Kurla in Mumbai on his motorcycle, he said.

