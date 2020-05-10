COVID-19: Thane Cases Rise by 182 on Sunday, Reach 2188

Thane, May 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district increased by 182 on Sunday to touch 2,188, health officials said.

The 182 fresh cases include 58 in Thane municipal limits, 17 in the district's rural areas and 16 in Kalyan, including four policemen posted in Mumbai, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Thane city is now 712, while it is 674 in Navi Mumbai, 321 in Kalyan Dombivali civic limits and 256 in Mira Bhayander municipal corporation, as per official data.

In neighbouring Palghar, the number of COVID-19 cases is 235, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)