COVID-19 Warriors at AIIMS Focus on Duties and Remember Their Families

By Priyanka SharmaNew Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): They are warriors in white coats, soldiers in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus who are dedicatedly working in hospitals even as their families worry about their safety.The work is challenging as the number of positive cases has been going up but doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staff seem determined to provide treatment and care to patients.India had 4281 positive cases of coronavirus till Monday and 111 people have died.ANI talked to doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who shared how they were coping up with the challenges as their families worry about their safety and pray for them. Some have their families far away.For doctors, ICU is a critical area as there is a risk to a patient's life. As they go about their work of saving lives, it is social media that helps them and others in the frontline of coronavirus battle connect with families and convey their well being.Dr Ambica Singh, who specialises in geriatrics medicines, is now posted for COVID-19 patient care."Every day is a challenge. Cases are increases every day. Far from home, I am here to save lives because it is our responsibility as a doctor. We also go through an emotional breakdown. At that time our friends and colleagues are our support," she said.Referring to the fight against the virus as a war without flame and smoke, she said: "My family encourages me to do my best. Sometimes, I am not able to pick my family's phone calls. My mother keeps track of WhatsApp--whether I am online or not. If I am online, my mother gets to know that I am safe," she said with tears in her eyes.Dr Amandeep Singh said he was worried in the beginning but AIIMS administration gave special training to medicos to deal with the crisis. "Inside the ICU, it feels that we are soldiers. I just pray that this coronavirus crisis settles down soon. I cancelled my plans to visit my home in Chandigarh. When on duty, I am unable to take phone calls--my mother just drops a small voice note message on WhatsApp and it literally makes me cry," he said.Dr Rajeev Ranjan is a former RDA General Secretary at AIIMS. He specialises in laboratory medicine at AIIMS and is also posted at COVID-19 unit. He recently got married and is now staying away from his wife to protect her from infection. He did not hesitate to join the medical team dedicated to coronavirus treatment."Every second, every minute counts as it means life and hope for patients. We are dedicated to our duties to work in the ICU and are risking our lives but we have hope that we are severing society. Our family is also concerned for our safety but we are fighting against the virus," he said, adding that strong action by the government has certainly played a great role in containing the virus."Even though my wife is a doctor too and we recently got married, we chose to severe people of our country. My only appeal to people is to maintain social distancing to contain the virus," he added.Dr Ranjan said once the COVID-19 epidemic gets over, he wants to have a lovely dinner with the wife and see the city streets busy as usual.Despite having family in Delhi, Dr Ajit Singh, a surgical oncologist at AIIMS, said he has not visited his home for the last three months."Family is scared and talk to me almost every day. We are two brothers and both of them are doctors severing patients at this time, so they are extra worried," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)