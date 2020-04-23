Current Indian Team Dependent on Rohit, Virat; Others Lack Self Belief: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday stated that the current Indian side is very much dependent on opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli.The Chennai Super Kings spinner further said other players in the team lack self-belief as when the top-order collapses the side loses the majority of games."The current Indian side is dependent on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The side does not have much confidence, there are good players but once Virat and Rohit get out, 70 per cent of matches we tend to lose. There is a lack of self-belief," Harbhajan said in an Instagram Live session with Rohit.The 39-year-old bowler further explained his experience during his days in the team. Recalling what happened in the World Cup 2019, Harbhajan said Men in Blue need to prepare more match-winners in order to lift the trophy. India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final match of the tournament and crashed out of the World Cup."In our times, we had a lot of trust and belief. If the top three of the current Indian side are dismissed, then we have problems in winning matches, you need to find more watch winners. You had a good World Cup, but then you lose in the semi-finals, if you had 3-4 guys performing, we would have won the World Cup," Harbhajan said.Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely. (ANI)

