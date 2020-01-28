David Schwimmer Pivots Friends Reunion, Says 'I Just Don't Think It's Possible'

David Schwimmer (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 28: What may come as a disappointment for many, actor David Schwimmer has brushed aside the speculation about the reunion of the original cast from the highly celebrated -- Friends -- TV series. Instead, Schwimmer insisted upon a reboot that would include a new and more diverse lineup of actors, reported Fox News.

The 53-year-old actor, who played the character of Ross Geller in the sitcom for 10 seasons often, gets bugged about getting the whole crew together for a 'Friends' rehash, quite similar to NBC's 'Will & Grace'. According to Fox News, the actor told The Guardian that he sees no valid reason to resurrect the 90s TV series. He told the outlet that "I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories."

"I think everyone feels the same: Why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I've heard so far presented to us makes sense," Schwimmer further said.

The actor doesn't feel the need for a 'Friends' reboot to catch up with his former fellow actors as long as they continue meeting up every now and then. Schwimmer rooted for diversity and inclusiveness even back in the days when he was filming for the series. Hence he expects to see the same if a 'Friends' revival does come to fruition.

Elaborating upon his push for a diverse cast, Schwimmer said: "Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends. But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part."

