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Death Toll in Attack on Kyiv Apartment Building Now Stands at 24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that a Russian missile attack on a Kyiv apartment building the previous day killed 24 people, including three children

By AP | Published: May 15, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Death Toll in Attack on Kyiv Apartment Building Now Stands at 24

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that a Russian missile attack on a Kyiv apartment building the previous day killed 24 people, including three children.

Emergency workers finished digging through the building’s rubble after more than a day, Zelenskyy said on X.

The cruise missile hit the nine-story corner block amid what the Ukrainian air force said Russia’s biggest barrage of the country since its all-out invasion.

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The assault mostly targeted the Ukrainian capital, where 48 people were wounded, Zelenskyy said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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