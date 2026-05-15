Death Toll in Attack on Kyiv Apartment Building Now Stands at 24

Toss won by PBKS and elected to Field

Toss won by PBKS and elected to Field

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that a Russian missile attack on a Kyiv apartment building the previous day killed 24 people, including three children.

Emergency workers finished digging through the building’s rubble after more than a day, Zelenskyy said on X.

The cruise missile hit the nine-story corner block amid what the Ukrainian air force said Russia’s biggest barrage of the country since its all-out invasion.

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The assault mostly targeted the Ukrainian capital, where 48 people were wounded, Zelenskyy said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).