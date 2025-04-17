New Delhi, April 17: The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The mercury reached 40.2 degrees Celsius earlier on April 7. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees above normal, the IMD said. Humidity levels fluctuated between 47 per cent and 32 per cent during the day. Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 25.7 Deg C.

Thursday's minimum temperature was the second highest of the season so far. It was 25.9 degrees Celsius earlier on April 10. The weather department has predicted strong surface winds on Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The air quality at 4 pm was in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 204. Delhi's Maximum Temperature at 37.8 Deg C.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

