New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity was recorded at 47 per cent at 8. 30 am.

Thursday's minimum temperature was the second highest of the season so far. It was 25.9 degrees Celsius on April 10.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds and cloudy sky during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The air quality at 9 am was in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 187.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

