Designer Manish Malhotra Remembers Rishi Kapoor, Shares Throwback Video

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Remembering the moment spent with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday took to social media to share a throwback video from a movie scene featuring himself with the late icon.The 53-year-old fashion designer took to Twitter to share a video clip from the 2009 released movie 'Luck By Chance' where he shared the screen space with Rishi Kapoor for the first time. Taking it to the captions, Malhotra wrote: "Some memories you will cherish more than the others. Miss you Rishiji"Earlier, on the day of the legendary actor's demise, Malhotra hopped on to Instagram to share a lengthy emotional note.The designer in the note mentioned that he is 'heartbroken' after receiving the news."I am heartbroken. This is sad and terrible. Rishiji will be truly missed. His brilliance is irreplaceable. My most favourite actor and a warm wonderful human being," reads the caption.Rishi Kapoor passed on last Thursday morning in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.In September 2019, the actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

