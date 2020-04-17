Domestic Violence Perpetrators to Be Sent to Institutional Quarantine in Pune Rural

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Keeping in view the rising cases of domestic violence in the country and globally during the lockdown period, Pune Rural administration has passed an order that if a man is found engaging in domestic violence during lockdown, he will be sent to an institutional quarantine."In rural areas of Pune, we have taken pro-active measures to prevent any form of domestic violence against women. We would be pro-actively reaching out to all women and ensuring that they do not face any kind of domestic violence," Ayush Prasad, Zila Parishad CEO, Pune, told ANI.Prasad said that a committee has been formed in each ward of the gram panchayat to look into the same."We have created a committee in each ward of the gram panchayat wherein three departments will be involved. Women from three departments - Aanganwadi workers, Self Help Groups (SHGs), senior women members of Gram Panchayat - will be part of this committee," he said."They will take care of every woman in the rural areas. They will protect the women from domestic violence by following guidelines under Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Nirbhaya guidelines and other relevant laws," he added.The official further said that a special team has been formed to look into the cases. A counselling will be conducted first, and if it fails the next step will be to put the husband in an institutional quarantine so that women are safe from any form of domestic violence. (ANI)

