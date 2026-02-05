Cricket fans can expect an uninterrupted evening of sport this evening as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final. RCB enters as the slight favourite, having topped the table with six wins from eight matches. Captain Smriti Mandhana, leading the Orange Cap race with 290 runs, and bowler Nadine de Klerk (15 wickets) are RCB's standout performers. RCB vs DC Prediction: Who Will Win WPL 2026 Final?.

Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi Capitals are chasing their maiden title in their fourth consecutive final. Bolstered by the form of Lizelle Lee and rising pacer Nandini Sharma, DC will seek redemption for their 2024 final loss.

Vadodara Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Vadodara today has remained consistently sunny and dry. Earlier in the afternoon, the temperature peaked at approximately 33°C. For the duration of the match, the sky is forecast to remain clear, ensuring that no weather-related delays or overs-reductions will affect the title clash.

The humidity levels are expected to hover between 40 percent and 50 percent during the evening. These dry conditions are typical for the region in early February and are ideal for high-intensity T20 cricket. How Many Women's Premier League (WPL) Finals Delhi Capitals Have Played?.

Vadodara Weather Updates Live

The Impact of Dew

While rain is not a concern, the"dew factor remains the most significant environmental variable for the final. As the temperature falls towards a minimum of 20°C overnight, moisture is expected to settle on the outfield during the second innings.

Ground staff at Kotambi have been active throughout the tournament managing the dew, but captains Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will likely consider the advantage of chasing. A damp ball can make it difficult for spinners to find grip and for pacers to execute accurate yorkers in the closing stages of the game.

