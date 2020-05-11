DRDO Lab Develops High-pressure, Mist-based Contactless Sanitizer Dispenser

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) A Chandigarh-based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed an automatic, high-pressure- mist-based, contact-less sanitizer dispenser, said officials on Monday.

The aim of this sanitizer dispenser is to make people avail hand sanitization facility without touching it, they said. The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, an important DRDO facility in Chandigarh, has developed the touch-free sanitizer dispenser to meet requirements of both the COVID-fighting doctors and general public at offices, factories, colleges and public places including homes, they said.

Against many other traditional devices, the TBRL's dispenser is designed to deliver the sanitizer to the user's palm on extending it below its nozzle, explained an official while demonstrating the working of the novel device before Chandigarh's PGIMER doctors Pranay Gupta and R R Guru.

A Defence Ministry release said during the operation and testing, Dr Guru said the TBRL-developed touch-free dispenser generates high pressure droplets, which are able to enter skin pores and nails tips while ensuring no wastage of the sanitizer.

Because of the pressurized mist, they were even able to clean the finest areas such as nail openings, that too with volume as small as one or two ml.

Two models of dispenser with two and five litre capacities have been designed and they can be placed at various places, including offices, hospitals and even outside home, as per the requirement.

The quick response of the sensor not only ensures timely delivery of the sanitizer mist but also reduces its wastage to literally zero.

A private company will soon start manufacturing them to meet the growing requirements.

