1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations today, May 2. Board Chairman Trigun Kulkarni confirmed that the results will be officially released at 12:00 PM across multiple digital platforms, ending the wait for over 15 lakh students who appeared for the exams earlier this year.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Timing and Access Portals

The board will hold a formal press conference at 11:00 AM at its Pune headquarters to share key statistics, including the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and division-specific data. Following the briefing, the result links will be activated for students at 12:00 PM on the following official websites:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Students can also access their digital marksheets via the DigiLocker app or check their scores through SMS by typing MHHSC [Seat Number] and sending it to 57766. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Date: Class 12 Results To Be Declared on May 2 at mahresult.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

The HSC examinations were conducted from February 10 to March 18, across nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. This year, approximately 15,32,487 candidates registered for the exams, with the Science stream seeing the highest enrollment at 7,99,773 students.

Steps To Check Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

To view the scorecard, students will need their seat number and their mother's first name as mentioned on their hall tickets.

Visit any of the official result portals (e.g., mahresult.nic.in).

Click on the link titled "HSC Examination Result 2026."

Enter the required login credentials.

View and download the provisional marksheet for future reference. GSEB Result Date 2026: When Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Results Will Be Declared and How To Check.

Post-Result Procedures

The board has announced that the online marksheet is provisional. Original certificates will be distributed through schools at a later date. For students seeking re-evaluation or a photocopy of their answer sheets, the application window will open on May 3 and remain active until May 17. Additionally, those who wish to improve their scores can opt for the Class Improvement Scheme, with the first opportunity scheduled for the June–July 2026 supplementary exams.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (mahahsscboard.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).