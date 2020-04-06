Dubai Returned Man Tests Positive, Number of Coronavirus Cases in Odisha Rise to 40

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 6 (ANI): One more person from Kendrapara was tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 40 in the state on Monday.According to the state health department, "A 32-year-old man from Kendrapara who had returned from Dubai on March 24, tests positive for COVID-19; Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 40."Earlier Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I&PE Department said that a total of 39 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha including two cured. He said that as many as 87 people have been quarantined."There are a total of 39 positive cases in Odisha. 2 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital, 87 people are in quarantine," he said.Earlier there were 37 active cases in the state out of which, 31 cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar, one each from Cuttack, Jeypore, Kalahandi and three from Bhadrak.India recorded the highest number of 704 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,281. (ANI)

