Islamabad, June 14: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted areas in Pakistan on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Saturday. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:53 pm. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at latitude 26.11 N and longitude 63.78 E. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Near Gwadar, No Casualties Reported

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 14/06/2025 18:53:58 IST, Lat: 26.11 N, Long: 63.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan." There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)