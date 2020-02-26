Efforts on to Set Up New Medical Colleges in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow Feb 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that efforts were on to set up new medical colleges in different districts of the state.

Replying to a supplementary question during the question hour, Adityanath said from 1947 to 2016, the state had only 12 medical colleges.

After 2016 till now, 29 new medical colleges have either been set up or are under the process of bring setup, he said. "This is a big achievement. It is the effort of the government that all 75 districts have one medical college each."

The government is also thinking of getting the students doing their MBBS from the state to sign bonds under which they will have to give their services in the rural areas, the chief minister said.

In bid to address the shortage of doctors admission process was completed in seven new medical colleges, he said. PTI

