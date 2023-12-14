New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) India has granted permission to 35 foreign film projects for film production in the country this year, which is a steep increase from the 22 projects approved last year, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Thakur said 35 foreign film projects have been granted permission for film production in India till November this year. In 2022, the number of foreign film projects to get permission for film production was 22, while in 2021 the number was 11, and four in 2020, he said.

To make India a preferred destination for international film production, to generate employment, and to increase the inflow of foreign exchange, the ministry announced the incentive schemes for the co-production of films under the 'Audio-Visual Co-production Treaty' and for the production of foreign films in India with effect from April 1, 2022, Thakur said.

He said that the incentive scheme has been enhanced and further simplified to attract more international projects.

According to the revised incentive scheme announced in November, all qualifying projects of foreign film production and films being produced under the treaty can claim a cash incentive of 30 per cent on the qualified expenditure incurred in India.

In the case of live shoots of foreign films, a 5 per cent bonus can be claimed for employing 15 per cent or more Indian crew.

Further for foreign film shooting and post-production work, an additional 5 per cent can be claimed for the film which has significant Indian content to promote Indian culture, talent, and tourist destination.

Thakur said that the maximum limit of the incentive has been enhanced from the previous Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 30 crore to attract big-budget international film projects.

