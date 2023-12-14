Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) The eighth edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) kicked off on Thursday with the inaugural ceremony witnessing the presence of many esteemed film personalities and cine lovers.

The four-day festival is taking place at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati. It will showcase a diverse selection of feature films, documentaries and short films.

Prominent film personalities, including Leena Yadav, Ronnie Lahiri, Amrit Pritam, Bodhisatva Sharma and Ritisha Khaund, graced the inaugural ceremony.

"This year's BVFF is not just bigger but brimming with diverse stories and voices, spanning from Ladakh to Goa and Karnataka. It goes beyond geography, delving into unheard narratives—stories of women, indigenous communities, and Northeast India," Founder and Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said.

The BVFF will also hold workshops, masterclasses and discussions, fostering the next generation of cinematic talent, she added.

Filmmaker Leena Yadav said, "Festivals are the gateway and discoverers of voices pertinent to the times. It is because of film festivals like the BVFF that newer and pertinent stories and filmmakers rise, breaking norms and redefining the power of cinema.

Film festivals like the BVFF are more important and relevant than ever for the times that the people presently live in, she added.

Film Producer Ronnie Lahiri said, "BVFF is a colourful combination of diverse cultures and a chorus of diverse languages. It has illuminated the path for filmmakers of the region to find expression and continues to do so, and long may they, the storytellers and the dreamers, walk this path together.

The ceremony was followed by the world premier of the inaugural film 'Kooki' by director Pranab Deka. The Hindi feature film is about a 16-year-old girl, who had to sail through an unforeseen tragedy.

The second day features the world premiere of Bollywood actor-director Kenny Basumatary's Assamese feature film 'Jiya' and the world premiere of Nyishi feature film 'Sangi-gai', directed by Nyago Ete.

Over the next three days, the festival will witness screening of 13 feature films, three documentaries, 12 short films and host a number of dialogue sessions.

