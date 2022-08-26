Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best to her second directorial 'Emergency'.

She has been working non-stop on the film. In fact, she worked despite suffering from dengue a few weeks ago.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her directing stint.

She dropped a string of images from the sets of 'Emergency'. In the first picture, she is seen explaining a particular scene to her team members.

"Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema...this morning on Emergency shoot," she captioned the post.

In another image, she is seen flaunting her "favourite directing pose."

She is seen looking at the monitor with her arms on her waist.

"And of coure my favourite directing pose," Kangana wrote alongside the image.

She captioned the third image as," filmmaking my first love."

In the picture, she is seen busy discussing something with her crew.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film. (ANI)

