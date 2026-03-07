Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's recent hamstring injury is more serious than initially believed, prompting the Portuguese superstar to travel to Madrid for specialised recovery treatment. The revelation casts a shadow over the 41-year-old's immediate future with the Saudi Pro League club and raises concerns for Portugal's upcoming international fixtures. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Portugal and Al-Nassr Star Likely To Be Sidelined For Two To Four Weeks.

Ronaldo sustained the injury during Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha last weekend, an incident that saw him limp off the pitch. While initial assessments suggested a less severe issue, subsequent medical examinations have indicated a more complicated problem. "In the last game, Cristiano went away with a muscle injury," Jesus stated. "After the tests he underwent, it was clear that it was a more serious injury than we were expecting."

Specialist Treatment in Madrid

The severity of the injury has led to the decision for Ronaldo to seek treatment outside Saudi Arabia. Coach Jesus confirmed that the veteran forward will travel to Madrid to work with his personal physiotherapist, a common practice for players seeking additional medical care abroad. "He will need rest and recovery. Cristiano will travel to Spain for treatment, as will other players who were injured. He will need treatment from his personal physiotherapist," Jesus explained. This move underscores the club's commitment to ensuring their talisman receives the best possible care to expedite his return.

Implications for Club and Country

The injury means Ronaldo will be unavailable for Al-Nassr's upcoming league fixture against Neom Sports Club. While a definitive recovery timeline has not been provided by the club, reports suggest the Portuguese icon could be sidelined for an estimated two to four weeks. However, some medical estimates indicate that a more severe grade three hamstring injury could potentially require up to six months of recovery, though current indications lean towards a shorter absence. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.

This setback also has significant implications for the Portuguese national team. With Portugal scheduled to play international friendlies against Mexico on March 28 and the United States on April 1, as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo's participation is now in serious doubt. His absence would be a considerable blow to Roberto Martinez's squad, depriving them of their captain and top scorer, who has netted 21 goals in 22 league games for Al-Nassr this season.

The focus now remains on Ronaldo's rehabilitation in Madrid and the subsequent updates from the medical team. Both Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team will be keenly awaiting his return to full fitness as they navigate crucial periods in their respective campaigns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fabrizio Romano), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

