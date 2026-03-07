Defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami travel to face D.C. United on March 8 in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference Major League Soccer 2026 clash. Relocated to Baltimore’s 71,000-capacity M&T Bank Stadium to accommodate unprecedented ticket demand, the fixture promises an electric atmosphere.

D.C. United, sitting on three points after a mixed start to their campaign, face a formidable defensive challenge. However, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, availability for Inter Miami, who has been busy with political meetings last week. ‘Champions’: Donald Trump and Lionel Messi Meet for Historic White House Visit, Pic Surfaces.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature in Inter Miami’s starting lineup following a standout performance in his previous match. The Argentine captain is fully fit and ready to lead the defending 2025 MLS Cup champions in their first away match against Eastern Conference opposition this season.

Messi enters the weekend carrying significant momentum. The forward recently guided Inter Miami to a 4-2 comeback victory over Orlando City, scoring a second-half brace that included a 90th-minute free-kick. His efforts earned him both the MLS Player of the Matchday and the Goal of the Matchday honours.

With a full week of rest between fixtures, there are no injury concerns surrounding Messi.

