New York, March 7: Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary nationwide recall for select bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a limited number of bags were inadvertently filled with a different flavor of chips that contains milk ingredients. For individuals with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity, consuming these products poses a risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The affected products were distributed to retail stores, vending machines, and food service locations across several US states. The company stated that the issue was identified through consumer feedback and internal quality checks. While no illnesses have been officially confirmed to date, Frito-Lay is urging consumers to check their pantries for the specific "Guaranteed Fresh" dates and manufacturing codes to ensure they do not consume the potentially hazardous product. Blueberry Recall in US: What Is Listeria Contamination and Who Is at Risk?

Frito-Lay Chip Recall 2026: Identifying the Recalled Product

The recall specifically targets 1.375-ounce and 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Consumers should look for the following identifying markers on the front of the packaging:

"Guaranteed Fresh" date: August 11, 2026 (or earlier)

Manufacturing Code: A specific 9-digit combination found beneath the freshness date.

No other Miss Vickie’s flavors or Frito-Lay products are included in this recall. The company has notified the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is working closely with retailers to remove the affected bags from store shelves immediately. US Pizza Recall Alert: Frozen Meat Pizzas Distributed to Grocery Stores Including Walmart Recalled Due to Soy Allergy Risk.

Consumer Safety and Refund Information

Individuals who have purchased the recalled chips and have a milk allergy are advised not to eat them. Frito-Lay recommends that these products be disposed of immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company has established a dedicated consumer relations line to handle inquiries regarding the recall. Customers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, for assistance or to verify if their product is part of the affected batch.

US food safety regulations require that "major food allergens," including milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans, be clearly labeled on all packaged foods. Mislabeling or cross-contamination remains one of the leading causes of food recalls in the United States.

Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, stated that they are reviewing their manufacturing and packaging processes to prevent similar errors in the future. "The safety of our consumers is always our top priority," the company said in a press release accompanying the recall notice.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (USA Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

