Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday drew widespread attention, particularly from cinema enthusiasts.

During the visit, PM Keir announced that three major productions from India's leading film studio, Yash Raj Films (YRF), will be shot across locations in the United Kingdom starting in 2026, as per the British High Commission.

"Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock - driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country," Keir Starmer said.

PM Keir Starmer event met with actor Rani Mukerji and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Hailing UK PM's vision, Widhani said, "The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country. We were honoured to host the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at YRF today to sign this pact, and we also had the pleasure of discussing how India and the UK could come together to shape the global content landscape through landmark collaborations like this. "

"It is truly special to reignite YRF and the UK's filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ - a film that is synonymous with the UK-India relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, an English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL), in the UK as well. So, we are thrilled to join hands with the UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. UK's infrastructure, technology and talent are unmatched, and we are delighted to deepen our cultural ties with a country that has always empowered us to excel creatively," he said.

UK PM was accompanied by the delegation of some of Britain's biggest names in film, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios. The visit coincided with Yash Raj Studios' 20th anniversary of operations in India.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, "The UK's and India's film industries are truly world-class, entertaining billions around the world. Given the strength of our sectors and the deep cultural ties between our two countries, partnerships between Bollywood and British studios make complete sense. By making these Bollywood blockbusters in Britain, we will be driving more growth in our world-class creative industries, as we committed to in our Creative Industries Sector Plan."

BFI Chief Executive Ben Roberts expressed, "The UK and India are two great film-making and film-loving nations with deep cultural ties, and this trip fuels an exciting new future together. Our respective Governments recognise that our screen industries working closer together unlock opportunities to strengthen cultural diversity, support industry growth and expand audiences and our new MOUs are designed to take us closer to achieving this. In the UK, we want to welcome more production from India and build more collaboration and co-production between our nations for us to benefit economically and culturally."

Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of the British Film Commission, said, "We're extremely proud of the deep and rich relationship the UK enjoys with India in film. We share many cultural reference points, not to mention business interests. I'm confident that, working with such major Indian film companies as Yas Raj Films, we will open the door to even greater creative collaborations and economic opportunities between the UK and India."

Andrew M Smith OBE DL, Corporate Affairs Director, Pinewood Group, said, "I am delighted to represent Pinewood Group on this special envoy to meet our industry colleagues in Mumbai, home of Bollywood. This is a chance to learn and understand different perspectives and make new connections as well as find ways to collaborate and continue to produce movies that resonate with a global audience."

Rebecca Hawkes, Head of Elstree Studios, said, "As Elstree celebrates its centenary, there couldn't be a more appropriate time to visit India, a country with an equally rich and distinguished cinematic heritage. This trip is a tremendous opportunity to build on existing relationships and develop productive new links between two global film and television powerhouses."

Anushka Shah, CEO of Civic Studios, said, "As a UK-India media company, Civic Studios is proud to be part of this historic delegation. We're here to forge bold, new creative partnerships that spotlight social impact films like our upcoming release Christmas Karma, directed by Gurinder Chadha, as well as our growing portfolio of climate media work - we believe the future of the planet needs a better script, and one that brings the global north and south together. We're thrilled that the delegation provides opportunities to strengthen ties across India and the UK."

The visit of the UK PM comes after Prime Minister Modi's trip to the UK in July, where the trade deal was signed and nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins were confirmed, the statement noted. (ANI)

