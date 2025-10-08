Mumbai, October 8: Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine at the moment after delivering another blockbuster in the form of "Kantara: Chapter 1". The team of the prequel recently met the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan.

Expressing his gratitude to the Delhi CM for her inspiring words, Rishab penned on social media, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. @officialrekhagupta ji, for the gracious welcome and kind appreciation. It was an honour to meet you at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan (sic)." "Your thoughtful words about Kantara Chapter 1 and its portrayal of India’s spiritual and cultural essence truly mean a lot to us. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Explained! How Rishab Shetty’s Fantasy Entertainer Is Already a Profit-Making Blockbuster After Its First Weekend.

We are deeply humbled and inspired by your support as we continue our journey to take stories rooted in our soil and heritage to audiences across the world," the Sandalwood star added. The post further incorporated a few sneak peeks from the meet. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister also shared her admiration for "Kantara: Chapter 1" on the internet in the following words, “Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of Kantara Chapter 1 and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India’s spiritual depth and cultural richness, bringing alive the essence of our traditions. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage. Wishing the entire team great success in this remarkable cinematic journey”. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rishab Shetty Meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Success

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

A prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit "Kantara", "Kantara: Chapter 1" is set against the backdrop of the 4th Century AD, dealing with the origins of the mystical land of Kantara. It deals with the rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. Released on October 2, "Kantara: Chapter 1" stars Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad in key roles.

