Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil turned a year older on Monday.

It was a working birthday for the young actor who is currently shooting for his next big project and will spend his special day on the sets.

"My work truly makes me happy and a working birthday sounds like a perfect plan for me. Il also end up spending some time with Maa when I wrap work for the day, I couldn't have asked for more. I am eagerly waiting the release of the film I am presently involved in. I simply cannot wait to share the details with everyone," he shared.

Babil made his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala' last year.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.

Babil's performance in Qala received a big thumbs up from the audience.

Babil is set to appear in YRF's 'The Railway Men' and also has other exciting projects in the works, which are yet to be announced.

With 'The Railway Men', the makers will pay tribute to the heroes of Bhopal who saved thousands of lives when the crisis hit the city 37 years back.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems as a result of the leak.

R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma are also a part of the project. (ANI)

