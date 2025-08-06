Aaishvary Thackeray is all set to join the cast of the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Baby, stepping in after Babil Khan reportedly exited the project due to creative differences with director Sai Rajesh. The project, which is also said to feature Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja in a key role, faced a temporary pause after things turned sour between Babil and the filmmaker earlier this year. Babil Khan Reinstates Instagram Account After Deleting It; Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal Give Shoutout to 'Logout' Actor.

Babil Khan’s Exit From ‘Baby’ Remake Followed Emotional Social Media Outburst

In May, Babil sparked a wave of concern with emotional posts on social media, one of which referenced self-harm. In response to a post shared by Sai Rajesh, Babil emotionally wrote: “You really broke my heart. After everything I've given to you. Two years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I can do justice to his character… I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years.”

Cast Doing Workshops Amid Ongoing Speculation

The clash led to speculation that the project might be shelved, but a source close to the production clarified, “The film is not on hold and neither is it shelved. The actors are currently doing workshops.” When asked about the casting shuffle, director Sai Rajesh remained tight-lipped, saying, “This is speculation. We will announce the confirmed cast when the time is right. At this stage, it’s too early to comment.” Babil Khan Video ‘Misinterpreted’ From ‘Fragmented Clips’, Says Actor’s Family in Statement After His Breakdown Over Bollywood Bullying Goes Viral (See Post)

Aaishvary Thackeray Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Aaishvary Thackeray Bags Second Film Before Debut

Aaishvary, who is the son of Smita Thackeray, is already set to make his debut this September with Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi. If confirmed, Baby would mark his second major project and position him firmly among Bollywood’s next-gen stars.

