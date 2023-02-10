Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) Technocrat-turned-singer Aakritti Mehra's new track "Ishq Hua" in collaboration with Javedi Ali released on Friday ahead of Valentine's Day.

The song is based around a love story, featuring Suraj Jumani and Erica Fernandes. It is penned by noted lyricist Danish Sabri.

Also Read | Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir’s Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Composer duo Javed-Mohsin gave the music for the song, which is presented by Blue Music.

Mehra, who earlier crooned tracks such as "Meri Khwahishen" and "Teri Hi", said she was looking for an opportunity to work with Ali.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Feels Overwhelmed After Steven Spielberg Calls RRR ‘Outstanding’ and an ‘Eye Candy’ (Watch Video).

"We are living in the era of collaborations, because the outcome is always the best! And this particular collaboration is something we always yearned for.

"The timing is just perfect with Valentine's around the corner. The song 'Ishq Hua' will be a perfect romantic number to listen to," the singer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)